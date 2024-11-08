Cult Horror Film ‘Tremors’ Set for Reboot

Tremors could be set for a reboot, according to original writer S.S. Wilson.

The 1990 monster movie starred Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Michael Gross and Reba McEntire and focused on the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, which comes under attack from giant, prehistoric, giant worm-like creatures.

Tremors became a cult hit upon home release and thanks to repeated TV screenings and spawned six direct-to-video sequels and a 2003 television show, Tremors: The Series.

The film was co-written by Wilson and Brent Maddock and the pair have secured the rights to their original screenplay with Wilson spilling at the 2nd Annual TremorsFest in Santa Fe, New Mexico, that they can now remake movie.

He told fans: “What we have now, just got, are the rights to our original screenplay. That’s good, we can remake (Tremors) if we want to. We don’t have the rights to Shriekers, we don’t have the rights to Ass Blasters, we don’t have the rights to Tremors 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7.

The return of the rights to Wilson and Maddock by Universal Pictures has happened due to the rule that creators can transfer the rights of a given copyright after 35 years.

This means that Wilson and Maddock and their company Stampede Entertainment own that screenplay from the original film but not the whole Tremors franchise.

Shriekers and Ass Blasters were creatures that featured in the Tremors sequels which explained more about the life cycle of the “graboids” — the name given to the subterranean worm-creatures from the original.

Bacon and the late Fred Ward — who passed away in May 2022 at the age of 79 — played handymen Val and Earl, respectively, the main protagonists of Tremors.

Back in 2022, Kevin, 66, admitted he would be interested in reprising his role as Val as Valentine McKee only featured in one film.

He said: “It was one film of mine that I wanted to revisit that character. I don’t look back at all.”

