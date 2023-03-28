The Trolls Are Back in the ‘Trolls 3’ Trailer

The monstrous, kid-pleasing Trolls franchise is back with a third movie, titled Trolls Band Together. The title playfully refers to the premise and its male star Justin Timberlake’s boy band pass, which seems to have been at least partial inspiration for this second sequel’s story. This time, we learn that Timberlake’s Branch comes from a family that was also a boy band that broke up long ago. For reasons that I assume will be much more clear in the actual film than they are in the trailer, the band and the family needs to now get back together.

As in the two previous Trolls installments, it is very much about the music — both covers and catchy originals — and psychedelic animation that are guaranteed to make the current generation of children happy, and then, in about 20 years when they look back at this movie as adults, go “Wait, was that movie all about being on drugs and no one told me?” (Yes! It was!)

Here is Trolls Band Together’s official trailer:

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don’t Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since. But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Trolls Band Together is scheduled to open in theaters on November 17.

