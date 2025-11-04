Freddy Vs. Jason. Alien vs. Predator. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Even Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man. On paper, these movies sound great. If one classic character or monster is good, then two squaring off in a winner-take-all rumble should be epic. What more could you possibly want out of a grand cinematic spectacle than that?

A lot, as it turns out. Which raises a question: How come so many of these movies stink?

That’s the subject of our latest video, where we look at what all of these versus movies have in common, and why so many of them are bad. Once we pinpoint the problem, we’ll try to figure out if there’s any way to fix these things — or explain why they should just stop once and for all. Watch our full versus movie breakdown below:

