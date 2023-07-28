The 2023 Emmys Are Officially Postponed

If you were looking forward to catching the Emmys in September, it seems you're going to have to wait. The delay was expected by many since we're still in the throes of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. These strikes have an effect on a few different levels when it comes to awards shows. The actors who are taking part in the strike are expressly forbidden from promoting anything. Writers involved in the WGA strike aren’t permitted to do so much as write jokes for the hosts of the event.

With all of these factors coming together, the TV Academy and Fox have decided that there’s really nothing else they can do. Vendors were the first to be notified since there are tons of moving parts. While we see the ceremony itself on TV, it's a whole extended event. There are producers and event staff who also need ample time to make arrangements.

The TV Academy recently released a statement on the decision to push everything back.

Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available.

This marks the first time since 2001 that the Emmys have had to be postponed. Back in 2001, the Emmys were pushed back once as a result of the 9/11 attacks and then pushed back again. This year, it seems that the plan is to hold the ceremony in January 2024. At least for now.

