Emmys 2024: The Full List of Winners

Typically, the Emmys are handed out in September, the start of the traditional TV season, as a means of juicing interest and ratings in the latest crop of shows. But this year’s Emmys were postponed due to the actors and writers strikes that were still ongoing in September (and October, and into November), so the show got put off until early January. And thus we are only now giving out last year’s Emmys.

As for the winners, I expect a fair amount of overlap from the recent Golden Globes: Succession dominating the drama category, The Bear dominating the comedy awards, and Beef taking home a bunch of the prizes for limited series or TV movies (Why, on a show with a gabillion awards already, they group those two very different things together I do not know.)

But I could be wrong! This year’s show airs on FOX starting at 8PM ET, and will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Here are all the winners from this year’s (last year’s?) Emmys. (Note: Some of these awards were given out over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys):

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Apple Apple loading...

READ MORE: The Most Hated TV Characters of All Time

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein –Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

FX FX loading...

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Best Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt – The Bear

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Best Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary

Judith Light – Poker Face

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Directing For a Comedy Series

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show – ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’

Tim Burton, Wednesday – ‘Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe’

Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – ‘Four Minutes’

Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘Review’

Best Writing For a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’

Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘System’

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty – ‘Ineffective Assistance’

John Hoffman, et. al., Only Murders in the Building – ‘I Know Who Did It’

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two – ‘Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play’

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

100 Foot Wave

The 1619 Project

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur

Secrets of the Elephants

The U.S. and the Holocaust

Apple Apple loading...

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Judy Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela: A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

HBO HBO loading...

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James – The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succession

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki –The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Best Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett – The Last Of Us

James Cromwell – Succession

Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us

Arian Moayed – Succession

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us

Best Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hiam Abbass – Succession

Cherry Jones – Succession

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Storm Reid – The Last of Us

Anna Torv – The Last of Us

Harriet Walter – Succession

HBO HBO loading...

Best Directing For A Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, Andor – ‘Rix Road’

Peter Hoar, The Last of Us – ‘Long, Long Time’

Mark Mylod, Succession – ‘Connor’s Wedding’

Andrij Parekh, Succession – ‘America Decides’

Lorene Scafaria, Succession – ‘Living+’

Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters – ‘The Prick���

Mike White, The White Lotus – ‘Arrivederci’

Best Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor – ‘One Way Out’

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters ‘The Prick’

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul – ‘Point and Shoot’

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul – ‘Saul Gone’

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us – ‘Long, Long Time’

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – ‘Connor’s Wedding’

Mike White, The White Lotus – ‘Arrivederci’

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

BEEF Netflix loading...

Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters – Dahmer

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Best Directing For a Limited Series

Paris Barclay, Dahmer – (“Silenced”)

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble – ‘Me-Time’

Carl Franklin, Dahmer – ‘Bad Meat’

Lee Sung Jin, Beef – ‘Figure of Light’

Jake Schreier, Beef – ‘The Great Fabricator’

Dan Trachtenberg – Prey

Best Writing For a Limited Series or Movie

Lee Sung Jin, Beef – ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain’

Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island

Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble – ‘Me-Time’

Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg – Prey

Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm – ‘Stung’

Al Yankovic, Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Sony Sony loading...

Best Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy! - WINNER

The Price Is Right

That’s My Jam

Wheel of Fortune

Best Game Show Host

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy!

Steve Harvey – Family Feud

Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer – Password - WINNER

Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune

Best Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye - WINNER

Shark Tank

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham - WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Retiring Late Night 2019 ABC loading...

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Best Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons - WINNER

Best Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, et. al. – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph – Baking It

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER

John Oliver Last Week Tonight Renewed 2020 HBO loading...

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Best Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - WINNER

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love - WINNER

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Get our free mobile app