Emmys 2024: The Full List of Winners
Typically, the Emmys are handed out in September, the start of the traditional TV season, as a means of juicing interest and ratings in the latest crop of shows. But this year’s Emmys were postponed due to the actors and writers strikes that were still ongoing in September (and October, and into November), so the show got put off until early January. And thus we are only now giving out last year’s Emmys.
As for the winners, I expect a fair amount of overlap from the recent Golden Globes: Succession dominating the drama category, The Bear dominating the comedy awards, and Beef taking home a bunch of the prizes for limited series or TV movies (Why, on a show with a gabillion awards already, they group those two very different things together I do not know.)
But I could be wrong! This year’s show airs on FOX starting at 8PM ET, and will be hosted by Anthony Anderson.
Here are all the winners from this year’s (last year’s?) Emmys. (Note: Some of these awards were given out over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys):
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein –Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Best Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal – The Bear
Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt – The Bear
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Best Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary
Judith Light – Poker Face
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
Best Directing For a Comedy Series
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show – ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’
Tim Burton, Wednesday – ‘Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe’
Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – ‘Four Minutes’
Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘Review’
Best Writing For a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’
Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘System’
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty – ‘Ineffective Assistance’
John Hoffman, et. al., Only Murders in the Building – ‘I Know Who Did It’
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two – ‘Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play’
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series
100 Foot Wave
The 1619 Project
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur
Secrets of the Elephants
The U.S. and the Holocaust
Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela: A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Best Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James – The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succession
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki –The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Best Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Murray Bartlett – The Last Of Us
James Cromwell – Succession
Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us
Arian Moayed – Succession
Nick Offerman – The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us
Best Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Hiam Abbass – Succession
Cherry Jones – Succession
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
Storm Reid – The Last of Us
Anna Torv – The Last of Us
Harriet Walter – Succession
Best Directing For A Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, Andor – ‘Rix Road’
Peter Hoar, The Last of Us – ‘Long, Long Time’
Mark Mylod, Succession – ‘Connor’s Wedding’
Andrij Parekh, Succession – ‘America Decides’
Lorene Scafaria, Succession – ‘Living+’
Dearbhla Walsh, Bad Sisters – ‘The Prick���
Mike White, The White Lotus – ‘Arrivederci’
Best Writing For A Drama Series
Beau Willimon, Andor – ‘One Way Out’
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters ‘The Prick’
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul – ‘Point and Shoot’
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul – ‘Saul Gone’
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us – ‘Long, Long Time’
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – ‘Connor’s Wedding’
Mike White, The White Lotus – ‘Arrivederci’
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendale’s
Evan Peters – Dahmer
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong – Beef
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things
Best Directing For a Limited Series
Paris Barclay, Dahmer – (“Silenced”)
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, Fleishman Is In Trouble – ‘Me-Time’
Carl Franklin, Dahmer – ‘Bad Meat’
Lee Sung Jin, Beef – ‘Figure of Light’
Jake Schreier, Beef – ‘The Great Fabricator’
Dan Trachtenberg – Prey
Best Writing For a Limited Series or Movie
Lee Sung Jin, Beef – ‘The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain’
Joel Kim Booster – Fire Island
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is In Trouble – ‘Me-Time’
Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg – Prey
Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, Swarm – ‘Stung’
Al Yankovic, Eric Appel – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy! - WINNER
The Price Is Right
That’s My Jam
Wheel of Fortune
Best Game Show Host
Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey – Family Feud
Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer – Password - WINNER
Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune
Best Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye - WINNER
Shark Tank
Best Unstructured Reality Program
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham - WINNER
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Best Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons - WINNER
Best Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, et. al. – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph – Baking It
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race - WINNER
Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Best Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - WINNER
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love - WINNER
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
