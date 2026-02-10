‘Friday the 13th’ Movies Returning to Theaters on Friday the 13ths Throughout 2026

It’s been way too long since Jason Voorhees terrorized audiences and Camp Crystal Lake counselors. The Friday the 13th reboot was 2009. That’s 17 years ago! The Friday the 13th reboot can legally get a driver’s license at this point. The Alien franchise has had like two reboots since 2009. This is getting ridiculous.

While fans wait and wait for a new movie, they will at least get to enjoy the vintage Friday the 13ths back in theaters in 2026. Regal announced they are going to be screening most of the classic slasher franchise all through the year on — when else? — Friday the 13ths.

Here is how the schedule of screenings shakes out:

Friday, February 13 – Friday the 13th (1980) and Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

– Friday the 13th (1980) and Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981) Friday, March 13 – Friday the 13th Part 3 3-D (1982) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

– Friday the 13th Part 3 3-D (1982) and Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) Friday, November 13 – Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

The press release about the screening series notes that Regal is “purposefully” excluding 1985’s Friday the 13th: A New Beginning “due to a ‘fake Jason’ plot twist generally disliked by fans of the franchise. Regal has omitted Part 5 out of respect to the murderous legacy of the Vorhees family.” How nice.

These ’80s classics have become staples of VHS, cable, and now streaming viewing for generations of horror fans, but it’s not all that common to see them on the big screen. (I’ve personally seen every single film in the series — but only the 2009 reboot on the big screen.) So this is a fun opportunity to see them how they were originally intended.

Tickets for the Friday the 13th retro screening series at Regal are available at Regal theaters, or on their mobile app or website. And while we are all still waiting for a new Friday the 13th movie, there is a Friday the 13th TV show, called Crystal Lake, that’s coming to streaming on Peacock in the future.

