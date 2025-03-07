There’s a very simple rule when it comes to drafting the titles of movie sequels: Just put the number “2” at the end. That’s how all your Average Joes are going to refer to these movies anyway, so why not just keep things uncomplicated? No one is out here saying the complete title start to finish for movies like Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan when they’re just picking up a ticket at the box office or arguing with their friends about rankings. Spider-Man 2. Toy Story 2. Shrek 2. It’s clean.

Then again, there are those sequels that play around with this notion, somehow finding a middle ground between adding a long subtitle and just slapping “2” on the end, something that ups the ante without making things too confusing. Ocean’s Twelve added another member to the previous batch of Danny Ocean’s buddies. The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel partially follows the hoteliers of the first movie as they attempt to open a franchise. 22 Jump Street moves the undercover cop outfit to a new address across the street.

Because horror and comedy are good friends, horror sequel titles tend to try this trick more often than any other genre. There are plenty of “2” horror sequels, but there are also lots of titles that fool around with the very fact that they’re a sequel, poking fun at the concept while also indicating that they’re an exciting next step for the growing series. We’ve chosen ten of the funniest, most creative horror sequel titles that get you excited to return to their terrifying worlds.

The Funniest Horror Sequel Titles Instead of just slapping a "2" on the end, these horror sequels tried something different. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

