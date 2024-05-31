‘300’ Is Becoming a TV Series, Zack Snyder in Talks to Direct

After going from history to novel to movie, 300 is now headed to television.

The book, written and illustrated by comic artist Frank Miller, became the basis for Zack Snyder’s blockbuster 2006 film. (Miller based his story, loosely, on the real Battle of Thermopylae.) Now, per Variety, it looks as though Warner Bros. is looking to relaunch the concept as a television series. Their report claims “exact plot details are still being worked out, but sources say that the show would serve as a prequel to the 2006 film.”

It’s not clear yet whether Warners intends the series for its own networks or streaming service, or would be looking to sell the show to another outlet.

Variety also notes that Snyder “in talks to direct and executive produce the series,” which would instantly make the show more attractive to fans of the original film.

The first 300 was a surprise smash, grossing more than $450 million worldwide and launching Snyder’s career as a major player in Hollywood. (It also turned its lead, Gerard Butler, into a major movie star.) The story itself does not necessarily lend itself to a continuation, so Warner Bros. followed it with a film that was part prequel and part sequel, titled 300: Rise of an Empire. Although Snyder co-wrote the screenplay, he did not direct the movie. Despite only so-so reviews, it still grossed about $330 million worldwide.

Regardless of exactly how the show connects to the movie, a 300 TV show directed by Zack Snyder is sure to get a lot of interest.

