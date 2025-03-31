Zack Snyder Is Making a UFC Movie

Zack Snyder’s next genre, after superheroes, zombies, and sci-fi: The underdog sports movie.

Snyder, UFC, and Ring Magazine announced today they are partnering on a film project called Brawler, which will follow an up-and-coming MMA fighter. Snyder is directing the film, and writing it with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who both previously collaborated with Snyder on his two-part Netflix sci-fi film, Rebel Moon. (Hatten also worked on Synder’s prior film, Army of the Dead.)

In a press release, Snyder said...

Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there. UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story.

Brawler will be Snyder’s first sports movie. (No, Sucker Punch doesn’t count. Come on.)

Here is the film’s official plot synopsis:

Rising from the rough streets of Los Angeles, a young fighter gets a shot at a UFC championship, battling his inner demons as he fights for redemption.

The press release does not indicate a release date or a potential home for the film; Snyder’s last three projects (Army of the Dead and the two Rebel Moons) have all been produced for and released by Netflix, primarily on their streaming service.

Prior to that trio of movies, Snyder also recut and released his Justice League film as Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max. Snyder’s production company, Stony Quarry, has also partnered with Netflix about another upcoming movie about the LAPD for Netflix.

