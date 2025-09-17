ABC says it is taking its late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, off the air “indefinitely” over comments its host, Jimmy Kimmel, made regarding the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The news comes shortly after Nexstar, which owns several dozen local affiliates that air ABC programming (including Jimmy Kimmel Live!), announced it would preempt the show for the foreseeable future over Kimmel’s remarks.

And that announcement came shortly after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr said on a podcast that affiliates should “push back” against the network and the show.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: The Best Streaming Shows Nobody’s Watching

The comments in question aired during the Tuesday edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when Kimmel said “we hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kirk was killed on September 10 during a debate at Utah Valley University. Authorities arrested a suspect in the case two days later.

Nexstar’s earlier statement read...

Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are oﬀensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.

Nexstar operates 28 ABC affiliates around the country. The company is currently awaiting regulatory approval of a deal to acquire TEGNA Inc., which also owns numerous local television stations.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! has aired on ABC since 2003. Over 3500 episodes have been broadcast since that time with Kimmel as host. ABC said on Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! is now being “pre-empted indefinitely.” Kimmel himself has yet to comment on the news.