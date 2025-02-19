The Best Streaming TV Shows Nobody’s Watching

Back when streaming was new, every show and movie that dropped got its moment, and there was usually enough space between release dates for things to find an audience. That doesn’t mean everything was amazing, or that everything was popular, but it does mean that it was difficult for a show to go totally unnoticed.

Now that there are approximately a bajillion streaming apps with new shows coming out practically every day, streamers focus their attention on what’s bound to be or already is popular and more and more tends to slip through the cracks. For every Stranger Things you have ten more shows like it that barely make a ripple after their first episode. Once you start digging a little deeper into the offerings of any given streaming app, you’ll likely stumble upon something you’ve never even heard of that’s been around for years.

There are so many of these shows out there that we’ve gathered together ten that may have slipped under your radar, or maybe you heard whispers about them when they premiered but forgot over time to give them a look. It’s likely that some of these do have fans, and that some readers may even count themselves among them, but so many others just never found their groove. Here are ten streaming shows, some with multiple seasons, even, that you’ve likely never heard of.

