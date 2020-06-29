AMC Theatres Delays Reopening to July 30

Though the movie release schedule continues to shift as the film industry plans for reopening, so does the reopening date for one of the biggest theatre chains. AMC Theatres, who had planned to return to business on July 15, have now pushed back their reopening date until July 30.

Part of the reason for the move was the movie studios moving their blockbuster films out of July opening dates. Tenet recently shifted to Aug. 12. Disney's planned Mulan live action update is now shooting for an Aug. 21 launch. Those moves leave the month of July fairly bare for major film draws, which gave AMC the chance to push back its reopening plans.

AMC's CEO and President Adam Aron issued a statement, commenting, “We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

Looking ahead, the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged will be the primary film opening the weekend of July 31. August openings of note include Tenet (Aug. 12), Greenland (Aug. 14), Mulan (Aug. 21), Bill & Ted Face the Music (Aug. 28) and The New Mutants (Aug. 28). But with significant shifting still happening as the movie industry attempts to get back up and running, more changes could still be coming.