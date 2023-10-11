Taylor Swift has been catapulted to a whole new level of fame ever since the pandemic. Of course, she was pretty much a household name before that. Now, you can't leave the house without seeing her mentioned somewhere. There’s a good reason for that. And now, a concert movie of her recent Eras tour is expected to do the same thing at the box office.

The film is on expected to make upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend — and perhaps close to $200 million. AMC actually has a lot to do with this story, considering the fact that Swift decided to go directly through the theater chain to distribute the film, rather than getting a major studio involved. It's definitely an unorthodox move to go that route instead of talking to major distributors. (The film is playing in other theaters besides AMC as well — roughly 8,500 theaters total around the globe.)

The film is being framed as a way for fans who weren't able to see the tour to get in on the action, even if they're not there in person to see Swift. It's about as close to the experience as you can get without paying upwards of $1,000 a ticket. On top of being shown in 100 different countries, the concert film will be shown at every AMC location in the United States. The film has already pre-sold more than $100 million worth of tickets over the course of its upcoming theatrical release.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premieres everywhere on October 13.

