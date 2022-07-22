Remember those Walking Dead movies that were announced when Andrew Lincoln left the show in 2018? Supposedly the story of Lincoln’s character, Rick Grimes, was going to continue in three big-screen films distributed by Universal. Four years later, the movies never came.

Instead, AMC announced at Comic-Con today that Lincoln and fellow Walking Dead alum Danai Gurira will reunite for a new Walking Dead limited series that will replace the movie projects, which are no longer happening.

Here is the synopsis of the show:

An epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

Gurira’s final episode of The Walking Dead aired in the spring of 2020.

The announcement of the new spinoff was made at what was billed as the last Comic-Con panel ever for The Walking Dead, where they also showed a trailer for the show’s final run of episodes, which will premiere on October 2.

The Walking Dead may be ending but there’s still Fear the Walking Dead, the anthology Tales of the Walking Dead, a spinoff series that will be focused entirely on Norman Reedus’ character Daryl, and yet another spinoff called Isle of the Dead featuring Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie. So this is far from the end of The Walking Dead universe.

