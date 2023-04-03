Apple Announces Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ Release Date

That’s Joaquin Phoenix riding a horse as Napoleon in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film Napoleon. The historical epic will reunite the director and star of Gladiator. The movie was produced by Apple, which will release the movie in theaters this fall ahead of its streaming premiere on Apple TV+.

The film brings the 85-year-old Scott full circle; his very first film as a director, The Duellists, was set during the Napoleonic Wars. (That movie also rules, by the way; if you’ve never seen it, go track it down.) Here is the full first image from the film. (The image above is a little zoomed in so you can actually see Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. An Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions, “Napoleon” is produced by Scott, Kevin Walsh, Mark Huffam and Phoenix, with Michael Pruss and Aidan Elliott serving as executive producers.

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon will open in theaters on November 22. It will then play on Apple TV+. Apple looks to have a huge awards season this year; they’ve also got Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which premieres at Cannes and then is set to open in theaters in October.