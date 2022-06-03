’90s Horror Comedy ’Arachnophobia’ Gets a Remake

Christopher Landon is set to write and direct a remake of the 1990 horror comedy Arachnophobia. The original film was a silly story about a small town, suddenly invaded by an infestation of killer spiders. Depending on who you are, that either sounds hilarious or beyond terrifying.

Christopher Landon is recognized for some pretty solid achievements in the horror comedy realm. He’s directed such films as Happy Death Day, Scout's Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse, and Freaky. Despite his wealth of experience directing horror comedies, he'’ been a writer for Paranormal Activity 2, 3, and 4. He was even given a seat in the director's chair for Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones.

James Wan, whose Atomic Monster production company is heading the project, really needs no introduction. He helped create Saw and Insidious and created his own horror universe with The Conjuring. After achieving such great success, he started Atomic Monster, which produced The Conjuring franchise, Lights Out, Mortal Kombat, and Malignant. Aside from these entries, the company is also set to produce a reboot of Salem's Lot and the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Those who are worried that the movie might lose the vision of the original film can rest easy. Frank Marshall, the original director, is going to join the crew as an executive producer. Between Christopher Landon, Atomic Monster, and Frank Marshall, there's a good chance that this one could become a horror comedy classic. As of now, there’s no official release date, but it seems like all of the pieces are here to make this thing work.