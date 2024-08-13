James Wan to Direct ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Remake

James Wan is reportedly in talks for a remake of The Creature From The Black Lagoon.

The horror movie icon, who is known for his work on the likes of the Saw and The Conjuring franchises, appears set to helm a reboot of the original 1954 classic.

As reported by Deadline, Wan will serve as a producer on the movie, while he is also in “early talks” to direct the monster flick.

It would be the first project he’s attached himself to direct since his production company Atomic Monster merged with Blumhouse.

The original Creature From the Black Lagoon focused on a prehistoric water-breathing humanoid monster, along with a group of scientists trying to study him.

Julie Adams starred alongside Richard Carlson as the woman who caught the Gill-Man’s eye, while Jack Arnold was the director for the classic black and white feature.

The likes of John Carpenter, Ivan Reitman, Guillermo del Toro and more have all tried to revive the Creature from the 1980s onwards, with Universal also looking at the idea as part of its Dark Universe monster movies in the 2010s.

Will Beall wrote a script, but the franchise idea imploded with the studio instead turning to a filmmaker-focused approach.

Instead of interconnected films, this has resulted in stand alone movies like The Invisible Man and Renfield, while a remake of The Wolf Man is in the pipeline.

For Wan’s take on The Creature From The Black Lagoon, it's believed he will pursue a grounded and modernied retelling which will learn into visceral horror, while still paying respect to the classic.

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, which has a first look deal with Universal, have already collaborated on Night Swim earlier this year, while the studios are also producing a sequel to M3GAN due out in 2025, and a spinoff called SOULM8TE planned for the following year.

