‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Adaptation of Beloved Book

Since its first publication in 1970, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret that everyone has read. But somewhat surprisingly, given its enduring popularity and ubiquitous title, it has never gotten a movie adaptation. That changes later this spring when Kelly Fremon Craig, the talented writer and director of The Edge of Seventeen releases her film version. (Supposedly Blume was extremely hesitant to ever let anyone make a movie version until she met Craig and producer James L. Brooks.)

Abby Ryder Fortson — who you might know as Ant-Man’s daughter from the first two Ant-Man movies — plays Margaret. Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie play her parents, and Kathy Bates plays her grandmother. If you recall the book, you know the story. And based on the trailer, Craig has made a pretty faithful adaptation. (The setting has not been changed or updated to present day.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis

For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its timeless coming of age story, insightful humor, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. is scheduled to open in theaters on April 28.

Forgotten ’90s Movies You Need to See These movies weren’t hits. They’re not considered ’90s classics. But more people should watch them.