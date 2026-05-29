Do we already know how Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will end?

According to internet rumor, Jonathan Majors’ Kang (or really He Who Remains) won’t appear onscreen in either movie. But even without an appearance, the movie will — again, allegedly, according to rumors — the movie will end with He Who Remains winning the Multiversal War he warned Loki about way back on the first season of Loki — by proving to Loki that he was right all along about the importance of the Sacred Timeline in the multiverse.

How could that work? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, when we’ll break down the history of He Who Remains and the Sacred Timelines, and the events of Loki Seasons 1 and 2, and how Doomsday will likely end, and what it means for Secret Wars and Robert Downey Jr.’s new Doctor Doom.

Watch the full video below:

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If you liked that video on the possible ending for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs in the Season 2 trailer for X-Men ’97, one on all the Easter eggs in The Punisher: One Last Kill, an one on the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and what it means for the MCU’s future. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18.

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