Before he became famous as Star Wars’ brave Rebel fighter Finn, John Boyega found his breakthrough role in Attack the Block, a sharp sci-fi action comedy about a group of kids from a British council estate who fend off an alien invasion. As Moses, the leader of the crew, Boyega was a natural star. No one who saw Attack the Block was surprised when Boyega landed one of the leads in Star Wars: The Force Awakens just a few years later.

Boyega has spoken before about his interest in continuing the Attack the Block series, and now it seems that curiosity has sparked a full-blown sequel. According to Deadline, Boyega has signed on to produce and star in Attack the Block 2. Here was his comment on the news:

It’s been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then ... I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.

Joe Cornish, who wrote and directed the original Attack the Block, will return to create the sequel. “I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release,” he said. “I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action.”

Deadline’s story has no details on the plot, but Boyega himself has already given a pretty strong hint where the story could go. When the rumors about an Attack the Block sequel appeared online last summer, Boyega tweeted “think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one.”

Do you need to know anything else? We sure don’t. Bring on Attack the Block 2.

