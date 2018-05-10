Mike Myers Has an Idea For a Dr. Evil-Centric ‘Austin Powers 4’

Mike Myers recently revived his Dr. Evil for a guest appearance on the Tonight Show, a political sketch that took some jabs at American’s real-life Dr. Evil. But that may not be the last we’ll see of the comedian’s iconic Austin Powers villain.

It’s been 16 years since the last Austin Powers movie with 2002’s Goldmember. While there have been rumblings of a possible fourth film for years now, Myers recently revealed his latest idea for a possible sequel. While at the premiere for his upcoming thriller Terminal, Myers told ET that if he could revive any of his past characters, he’d reprise Dr. Evil for an Austin Powers 4:

I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil’s perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll.

Myers and Austin Powers trilogy director Jay Roach have talked about plans for a fourth movie for years now. Back in 2007, it was rumored a new sequel would focus more on Dr. Evil and Seth Green’s Scott for a father and son story, and since Myers has said both he and Roach are game for a fourth film, it just depends on whether the idea comes together. But with this new idea, would it be combined with an Austin Powers story, or it’s own separate spinoff? Either way, it’d no doubt be sad to have a Dr. Evil movie considering the recent death of Verne Troyer.

His latest comment don’t suggest the project has moved any further along, but with reboot culture in full swing, it’s not hard to imagine it happening. Goldmember wasn’t great, but it was still a wacky bit of fun. As much as we don’t need another Austin Powers movie, it’d sure be fun to see Myers don the bald cap again for some more Bond parodying. And if there’s even the slightest chance of Michael Caine coming back to reprise his Nigel Powers (who is also Dr. Evil’s dad; remember, twin brothers) – then I 100 percent support this cause. Make Austin Powers 4 happen, if just for more obnoxious sexual innuendos.

Gallery – The Dumbest Movie Sequel Titles: