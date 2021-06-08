There was a time not that long ago that Mike Myers was one of if not the biggest comedian in Hollywood. He transitioned from Saturday Night Live to movies — headlining the Wayne’s World, Austin Powers, and Shrek franchises — about as well as anyone since the show’s original cast. Then, in 2008, he hit the career iceberg known as The Love Guru. Myers starred in the film, and helped write and produce it, and it was a massive commercial and critical flop.

Since then, Myers has been very quiet. He directed a documentary, Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon, and hosted a short-lived revival of The Gong Show under a fake identity, and that’s about it. When he has appeared onscreen, it’s been in very small supporting roles, like in Inglourious Basterds and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Finally, Myers seems poised for a major comeback. Netflix has announced that Myers will star in a new limited series of his own creation called The Pentaverate. As Myers often did in his Austin Powers heyday, he will play multiple characters on the series — seven different characters, in fact. The show is about “a secret society who have been working to influence world events since 1347.”

Longtime Mike Myers fans will recognize the title. In So I Married an Axe Murder, Mike Myers’ character’s father — also played by Myers — believes in conspiracy theories, including one that a secret society known as The Pentaverate who run everything in the world from a country mansion in Colorado known as “The Meadows.”

Presumably this new Pentaverate will not feature the Queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders. Still, if the Meadows doesn’t make a cameo in Netflix’s The Pentaverate, I will be so disappointed.

