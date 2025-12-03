James Cameron thinks Avatar: Fire and Ash is more of a “culmination of a saga” than a sequel.

The upcoming blockbuster will be the third entry in the 71-year-old director’s iconic sci-fi franchise, and while fourth and fifth installments are planned, Cameron believes Fire and Ash will be a fitting conclusion to the current story of Avatar.

Speaking with io9, The Terminator filmmaker said: “I don’t think of Fire and Ash as a sequel. I think it was a culmination of a saga.

“I like ‘saga’ better than ‘sequel’ because a lot of where we were going with the story was in the original architecture of the story. So if you think of this as the third act, I think that’s healthier. As opposed to a typical Hollywood sequel, where they make a bunch of money with a movie and then they’re like, ‘Oh, c—. We’ve got to scramble around and get a new script. Maybe it’s not so good, but let’s just shoot it and get it out there.’ That’s not what we’re doing here at all.”

“It’s a long game. And I went into it knowing that we’d be playing a long game and betting that the audience would come along with us and care about these people. Because they may be 10 feet tall and blue, but they’re people.”

Cameron noted the fourth and fifth Avatar movies would be their own saga, describing them as “vaporware” — potentially due to the extensive amount of work that needs to be done on the films.

He said: “It’s its own saga. It’s got a beginning and a middle and an end that plays out across these two films. They’re vaporware right now.”

Jack Champion, who plays Miles ‘Spider’ Socorro in Fire and Ash, teased the fourth and fifth Avatar movies would feature a “mind-bending, crazy story”.

He said: “I really hope that we get to make four and five, because it’s such a mind-bending, crazy story that I feel has to be told.”

Meanwhile, Tuk actress Trinity Bliss added the next installments would take Avatar “to the next level.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash follows Na'vi Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their family as they face a fierce new threat from the fire‑wielding ‘Ash People’ tribe led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), reigniting conflict on a turbulent Pandora. As grief and old enemies resurface, alliances with the Metkayina clan will test their strength, faith, and survival.

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch and Kate Winslet as Ronal. Cameron recently said he was prepared to end the Avatar franchise if Fire and Ash underperforms at the box office.

During an appearance on The Town With Matt Belloni podcast, the Titanic director said: “Sequelitis. People tend to dismiss sequels. Unless it's the third Lord of the Rings film and you want to see what happens to everybody, which in my mind this is. This is the culmination of a story arc, but that may not be how the public sees it.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to open in theaters on December 19.

