A brand new week means new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Lucky for you, we at ScreenCrush have your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Scream 7 at home, as well as other big films such as Wuthering Heights and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Plus, check out a brand new stoner comedy streaming on Friday, as well as a dark romantic drama.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Scream 7

Sidney Prescott is pulled back into the clutches of a new Ghostface when the dark figure from her past targets her teenage daughter, Tatum. The horror film became available to purchase or rent via VOD on March 31.

Where to watch Scream 7: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Pizza Movie

Two college students must journey through a surreal, chaotic version of their apartment building to retrieve the pizza they ordered after accidentally consuming a powerful hallucinogenic drug. The stoner comedy is available to stream at home beginning April 3.

Where to watch Pizza Movie: Hulu, Hulu on Disney+.

READ MORE: The Best New Shows on TV and Streaming This Week

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Jake and Neytiri grapple with grief following their son’s death and try to protect their family as they encounter a ruthless Na’vi tribe called the Ash People, led by a powerful new foe. The sci-fi adventure became available to purchase or rent via VOD on March 31.

Where to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Wuthering Heights

Based on the classic novel of the same name, Emerald Fennell’s gothic drama chronicles the intense, toxic romance between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff on the windswept Yorkshire Moors. The romantic drama became available to purchase or rent via VOD on March 31.

Where to watch Wuthering Heights: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Pillion

In this queer romantic drama, a shy traffic officer enters into an intense sub-dom relationship with a stoic biker played by Alexander Skarsgård. The film became available to purchase or rent via VOD on March 31.

Where to watch Pillion: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Get our free mobile app