‘Avatar 3’ Gets Its Official Title

James Cameron has unveiled the full official title of the third Avatar movie: It is Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Cameron unveiled his title at D23, where he described the film thusly:

There are new cultures and settings and creatures, and new biomes. You will see a lot more of Pandora, the planet, that you’ve never seen before. The new film is not what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want.

Obviously, the title sets up a very different setting than the second Avatar, which was The Way of Water.

The Way of Water finally opened in theaters in 2022, 13 years after the original film became the biggest box-office hit in the history of movies. Despite the gap between the films, and the prevailing wisdom that people didn’t remember the first film, The Way of Water became nearly as big a hit as the first Avatar, grossing $2.32 billion worldwide. (It’s the third-biggest movie in history, after the first Avatar and Avengers: Endgame.)

Cameron, who writes and directs all the Avatar films, shot most of Fire and Ash simultaneously with The Way of Water. He has said he intends to make at least two more Avatar films after this one — and has even teased having thoughts about two further sequels beyond that. But he’s also noted that at his age (Cameron turns 70 next week, happy birthday to him) he may not be able to physically direct all of these films.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to open in theaters on December 19, 2025.