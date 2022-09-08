The kids are back in school, the Toronto Film Festival is about to kick off. There’s a cool breeze in the air. You know what that means: It’s time to start hyping awards season movies.

[Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” intensifies.]

Paramount’s big Christmas movie this year is Bablyon from La La Land and First Man director Damien Chazelle. The project, his first feature in four years, boasts a true all-star cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Katherine Waterston, and Olivia Wilde. It’s described as an “original epic” set in Hollywood during the Silent Era.

There’s no trailer for the film yet, but there is a first batch of images to check out, including looks at Pitt, Robbie, Smart, and Maguire’s characters, among others. Take a look:

Hot take: These people are all extremely good looking. (Other than Tobey’s character, who does not look to be in the best of health.)

The press release that accompanied the images also gave us all these characters’ names. Brad Pitt is “Jack Conrad.” Margot Robbie is “Nellie LaRoy.” Tobey Maguire is “James McKay.” Jean Smart is “Elinor St. John.” Jovan Adepo is “Sidney Palmer.” Diego Calva is “Manny Torres.” Li Jun Li is “Lady Fay Zhu.” And Lukas Haas is “George Munn.” Here is the film’s official synopsis, which gives us a tiny bit more information regarding what the film’s about.

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Well, the images look beautiful. The combination of Chazelle, the guy behind Whiplash and La La Land, taking on the “glory days” of Hollywood seems like an intriguing combination. Now let’s see a trailer! Babylon is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on December 25.