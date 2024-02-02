Brad Pitt to Star in Quentin Tarantino’s Final Film

Brad Pitt will star in Quentin Tarantino's final film.

The 60-year-old actor, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in the director’s 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and also starred in his movie Inglourious Basterds a decade earlier, will reportedly reunite with the filmmaker for a third and final time in The Movie Critic.

According to Deadline’s The Dish column, Pitt will likely play the title character in the movie, which is expected to be released in 2025.

Sony Pictures are expected to distribute the film, with Stacey Sher serving as producer.

Tarantino, who has repeatedly vowed to retire after making his tenth movie, previously revealed the project centers on a film critic from the 1970s who “used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

He added to Deadline last May: “He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic.”

“I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [Robert De Niro’s character in Taxi Driver] might be if he were a film critic.

“He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties. It wasn’t clear for a while but now I’ve done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism.”

And despite Pitt being set to take the lead role, Tarantino had previously said he was going to find a ““new leading man” because he felt two of his favourite actors, the Bullet Train star and Leonardo DiCaprio were too old for the part.

He said: “I haven’t decided yet but it’s going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ball park. It’ll definitely be a new leading man for me.”

“I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well.”

Asked if a Brit could play his leading man, Tarantino replied: “No. The truth of the matter is, yes, obviously, a Brit could pull it off, but I don’t want to cast a Brit.”

