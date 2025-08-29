Here’s a mind-blowing fact. If Back to the Future was made today, and Marty went 30 years in the past, he’d arrive in the year 1995 ... ten years after Back to the Future first opened in theaters. Oh and we are also ten years past the future world depicted in Back to the Future Part II. And there ain’t a flying car or hoverboard in sight.

Great Scott, indeed.

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the original Back to the Future and Universal is re-releasing the film to mark the occasion. Here is the new trailer for the film.

There’s a very handsome throwback-y poster for the re-release as well.

The 40th anniversary screenings will also be held in a variety of premium formats including Dolby cinema, 4DX, and D-Box. 4DX DeLorean action sounds pretty great, actually.

This probably should go without saying but there is also a 40th anniversary box set of the Back to the Future trilogy planned for the fall as well. In addition to tons of archival material from earlier home video releases, the new set includes 90 minutes of new features including an interview with franchise co-creator Bob Gale, a panel discussion of the film from the TCM Classic Film Festival, the search for the Gibson guitar that Michael J. Fox played in the famous Enchantment Under the Sea Dance scene, and a piece on the “untold stories” from the set by the cast and crew.

The original Back to the Future, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Steven Spielberg, was a hit in 1985 but it’s gradually become one of the most beloved movies of the entire 1980s. It was followed by two sequels, and it recently got its own Broadway musical, but Zemeckis and Gale have refused to ever consider the possibility of a fourth movie in the franchise. But hey: Now you can go rewatch the original one in the theater.

Back to the Future returns to theaters on October 31. Tickets for its return anniversary engagement are on sale now. The 40th anniversary box set will be available starting on October 14.

