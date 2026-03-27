There are days when it really does feel like we’re living in the future. We finally have self-driving cars, artificially intelligent computer assistants, cameras attached to our phones, touchscreens, hologram popstars, and the ability to find out exactly where we are if we ever get lost with the help of an app or two. As long as technology keeps innovating, we’ll keep reaping the benefits of finally getting to see and use the types of gadgets that, only decades ago, would have been considered science fiction. If only Doc Brown could see us now.

We love looking back at all the “high tech” stuff that is now a mundane part of everyday life — every website has their “Black Mirror technology that is actually real” piece by now — but what about all the stuff we don’t have yet? What about all the cool gadgets that are still beyond modern technology’s capabilities, but still feel like something we should have reached by now? Surely they’re working on at least some of these.

We took a look back at the movies of decades and years past to see what we could find to fit the bill. Obviously, stuff like faster-than-light space travel and time manipulation is still impossible, so we focused on the gadgets, all the little machines, vehicles, and even weapons that we would do anything to get our hands on, if it was possible. Technology has come a long way, but it’s going to take a little more time for us gadget-heads to truly be satisfied.

10 Pop Culture Sci-Fi Gadgets Modern Technology Still Hasn't Caught Up With Smartphones and self-driving cars have nothing on these. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

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