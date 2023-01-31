Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to Return for ‘Bad Boys 4’

They really should not have called the third Bad Boys movie Bad Boys For Life. Now they’re making a fourth one, and they could have titled it Bad Boys 4 Life which would have been one of the all-time great sequel titles. But alas, that can never be.

Whatever they wind up calling it, the fourth Bad Boys movie is happening. As officially announced by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on their social media, both stars are returning for yet another installment of the long-running action franchise. In the video, Smith drives to visit Lawrence, and the two giddily announce that Bad Boys 4 is happening ... and then admit that it might have been a mistake to call the third film Bad Boys For Life because now they have to figure out a new title for this one.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directing duo who shot Bad Boys For Life, will return to helm this followup.

The previous sequel opened in January of 2020 and became one of the year’s few blockbuster hits prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, grossing $426.5 million worldwide. Despite the fact that it had been 17 years since Bad Boys II, Smith and Lawrence picked up right where they left off, and delivered a solid sequel. In my review at the time, I wrote...

As an extremely casual Bad Boys fan, I have never for one second cared whether they made a third film. Now that it’s here, I find myself genuinely shocked to announce I kind of want a fourth — provided they could bring back this creative team. Why not? They ride together, they die together. Bad Boys for life.

And sure enough, that’s what we’re going to get. Sony has yet to announce a release date for the film, but they do say the film is now in “early pre-production.”

