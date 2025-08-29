How is 2015 ten years ago? My daughter was born in 2015. When I talk about her with friends or colleagues, I always refer to her as a “little kid.” Well that “little kid” is getting close to middle school and she when I ask her to clean her room she does an uncanny impression of Paul Rudd in Wet Hot American Summer. Like a great man once said, life moves pretty fast.

So let’s stop and look around so we don’t miss it. Ten years is enough time to get a handle on what movies from any year are going to evolve from popular hits into all-time classics. Inside Out will always be ranked among Pixar’s best movies. Mad Max: Fury Road is going to be remembered until we’re all begging Immortan Joe for water. People still talk about and write about The Martian, Carol, and Ex Machina.

Those films’ places in the canon are secure. But so many good movies came out in 2015, and it already feels like a lot of them are starting to fade away like Marty McFly’s brother and sister in that beat-up family photo. This piece lists a dozen such examples: Really good to great 2015 movies that are in serious danger of being forgotten, if they haven’t been already.

I’m not saying you should stop watching Mad Max: Fury Road or Inside Out or any of those other movies. I just think you should also find some time to see these films too, and ensure that when the current generation of little kids become cinephiles in a couple years, they’re remembered and recommended to them as well.

12 Forgotten 2015 Movies That Deserve to Be Rediscovered These movies from a decade ago deserve a lot more love than they get.

