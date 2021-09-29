Ben Whishaw Says James Bond Franchise Needs ‘Radical’ Change

After extensive production delays, No Time To Die finally arrives in theaters everywhere this October. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the James Bond flick is Daniel Craig's final outing as 007. Ben Whishaw reprises his role of Q, MI6 quartermaster and one of Bond's trusted allies from Skyfall and Spectre. As his three-movie contract is up, Whishaw might also be leaving the franchise as well. In a recent interview with the Just for Variety podcast, Whishaw spoke about his time as Q and where he thinks the James Bond series should head next.

Whishaw stressed the importance of innovation in a franchise as iconic as James Bond. “If they want to continue with this character and the franchise, I think you can explode it and do anything," he stated. "I don’t know what that should be, but it seems to me like it should be something quite radical, something really different. It’s got to change; it’s got to keep changing. We’re in different times now."

That being said, the actor also acknowledged that the James Bond legacy means different things to different generations. Those who grew up with a certain type of Bond film will likely want to see those elements incorporated in the present. "There will always be people who want it to stick to the way it was whenever ago, and they’re important, because they love these films," Whishaw continued. "But I think you can do both. You can honor the character and the tradition, and you can push it forward, too. And I think you have to, if it’s not just going to become a kind of museum piece."

No Time To Die makes its theatrical debut on October 8.