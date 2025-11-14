In the era of streaming, putting out a great home video release of a movie chock-full of special features, commentary tracks, cast interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and more is becoming something of a lost art. With everything accessible with just a couple taps on our TV screens, we’ve forgotten the joys of pawing through our bulky collections of boxed discs, slipping one into the player, and clicking around to find all the extra content.

DVD and Blu-ray special features used to be the perfect way to find out more about how a movie was made. Once the advent of digital home video meant interactive displays where the audience can actually click around and choose what they want to watch, filmmakers rushed to include bonus content to convince people that you have to buy the disc to get the full experience. Directors and cast members would make detailed commentaries about the mechanics of every scene, and random set footage of principal photography days would be compiled into priceless reels of behind-the-scenes gems.

Best of all, the special features section really allowed the filmmakers to play, including unique extras you won’t find elsewhere. Maybe it’s a mockumentary about casting a certain actor, or in-character interviews that further build out the world, or a sly little Easter egg you have to hunt around for.

These ten movies have hands down the best special features out there: Lengthy reels of deleted scenes, never-before-seen music videos and making-of documentaries, explanations of costumes and sets and location scouting, legendary cast pranks, and other secrets only the most dedicated fans will be able to find. Streaming is great, but you won’t find the chronological cut of Memento on an app.

