The Best Feel-Good Movies To Watch At Home Right Now

Certain movies are like comfort food for your mind. Watching them feels like a warm hug from a friend. No matter what, these movies are always there for you. They’ll make you laugh and cry happy tears. But most importantly, they’ll let your brain take a rest for a while. Whether it’s a sweeping fantasy adventure or a simple love story between two humans, something about watching them is inherently comforting.

When the going gets tough, our favorite movies make our lives a little easier. Here are thirteen wonderful movies that are good for your soul.

The Best Comfort Food Movies Of All Time