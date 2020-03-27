The Best Feel-Good Movies To Watch At Home Right Now

20th Century Fox/Walt Disney Productions

Certain movies are like comfort food for your mind. Watching them feels like a warm hug from a friend. No matter what, these movies are always there for you. They’ll make you laugh and cry happy tears. But most importantly, they’ll let your brain take a rest for a while. Whether it’s a sweeping fantasy adventure or a simple love story between two humans, something about watching them is inherently comforting.

When the going gets tough, our favorite movies make our lives a little easier. Here are thirteen wonderful movies that are good for your soul.

The Best Comfort Food Movies Of All Time

Gallery — Academy Award-Winning Movies Everyone Should See:

Filed Under: E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Mary Poppins, Star Wars: A New Hope, The Princess Bride, The Wizard of Oz
Categories: Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top