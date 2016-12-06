Introducing: The ScreenCrush Mobile App
ScreenCrush brings everything onscreen online. From movies to TV, whether it's new or classic, huge or indie, ScreenCrush covers it all.
Key Features:
- Read the latest movie and TV news, interviews, reviews, recaps, features and more.
- Watch new trailers and original video series and supercuts.
- Subscribe to notifications for breaking news and other topics.
- Share the latest news via Facebook & Twitter.
- Save articles for reading later (supports offline viewing).
- 3D Touch added for iOS Devices