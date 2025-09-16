Great Robert Redford Movies Every Film Lover Should Watch

Robert Redford died on September 16, 2025 at the age of 89, after a career that spanned decades and included some of the best movies of the last 50 years.

When an artist of Redford’s stature passes away, it’s only natural to want to go back and revisit some of their work. For those looking to go beyond “Robert Redford 101,” I’ve assembled the following list of five of my favorite Redford performances and directorial efforts. I deliberately decided to leave out Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men, and Ordinary People, figuring if you’ve seen any of Redford’s work, you’ve probably watched one or all of those. These are a little less well-known, but just as good. If not better.

After you watch the five films below, there are plenty more where they came from. Redford’s career encompassed so many different styles and genres. He made romances, comedies, biographies, sports movies, and Westerns. He’s fantastic in Sneakers, a lighthearted ’90s thriller that’s become something of a cult favorite in recent years. He’s unforgettable in The Natural, even if the film drastically changed its source material’s ending.

He’s surprisingly watchable in Indecent Proposal, one of the most notorious Hollywood movies of the 1990s, in which a rich man (Redford) offers a married woman $1 million to sleep with him. Heck, he’s even good in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where he plays as S.H.I.E.L.D. secretary Alexander Pierce, who comes into conflict with Steve Rogers and Nick Fury. He was a movie star’s movie star; bringing gravitas and passion to everything he made.

I’m guessing most people reading this have watched The Winter Soldier already. If you have not seen any of the five films below, you should rectify that oversight ASAP.

