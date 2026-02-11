James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Star, Dies at 48

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has died.

The talented actor, who also memorably played himself on the TV series Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, has battled colorectal cancer since 2023.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” reads a post on the star’s Instagram page. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Van Der Beek was only 48 years old.

Van Der Beek remains best known for his starring role as aspiring filmmaker Dawson Leery on the late ’90s WB teen drama Dawson’s Creek. The series, which also starred Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, became a major hit for the network, inspiring numerous copycats and launching the careers of all four of its central stars.

Born in March of 1977, Van Der Beek grew up in Connecticut and began working in theater while he was still a teenager. He landed the lead role in Dawson’s Creek while he was still in college. The show wound up airing for six seasons and 128 episodes, with Dawson at the center of all the romantic tension between the various characters.

After the series ended, Van Der Beek played a fictional version of himself for two seasons on the ABC sitcom Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. On the show, Van Der Beek was now a struggling actor post-Dawson’s who was friends with the title character, played by Krysten Ritter.

Van Der Beek also held starring roles on CSI: Cyber and Pose, and appeared in movies like Varsity Blues, Texas Rangers, and The Rules of Attraction.

His Dawson’s Creek cast mates reunited last fall for a fundraiser and script reading designed to benefit Van Der Beek and F Cancer. Van Der Beek was originally scheduled to attend but had to miss the event due to a stomach virus. In a video message played at the event, Van Der Beek said “I can’t believe I don’t get to hug my cast mates. I wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single person in this theater for being here tonight.”

