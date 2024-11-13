According to Bloomberg, Jerry Seinfeld is now a billionaire. All because in the late 1980s, he had a lunch with a fellow comic named Larry David and they hatched a revolutionary idea. They would create a sitcom about “nothing” — about the all the little annoyances and hassles of the mundane reality they faced in their day-to-day lives, and how those issues then informed their standup material.

The concept became Seinfeld, which aired for nine years on NBC. Although the show’s early days were rocky — NBC almost didn’t pick up the pilot, and Seinfeld and David only received enough money to make four additional episodes that first season — Seinfeld has remained one of the top shows in cable, and now on streaming, for more than 25 years. After more than a quarter century, viewers still love watching Jerry, George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards).

Seinfeld ended the show after only nine seasons, while it was still the top-rated series on television. That left fans with an incredibly consistent library of episodes. I’ve seen every one countless times on broadcast, on local syndications, and now on Netflix (where you can watch the show today), so why not rank them all? Admittedly it adds up to a whole lot of yada yada about “nothing,” but it’s fun to do all the same.

(By the way: Don’t get too upset about the rankings. Seinfeld has a lot of classic episodes. If your favorite is anywhere in the top 100, that already means it’s a hilarious TV show.)

