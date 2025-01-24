‘Suits’ Returns With New Series Teaser

Suits had a very respectable nine season run on the USA Network all through the 2010s. Then a funny thing happened. A few years ago, long after the series’ conclusion, old episodes of the legal drama suddenly got very popular on streaming. Encouraged by Suits’ online fandom, Universal decided to produce a spinoff from franchise creator Aaron Korsh, with Suits star Gabriel Macht supposedly returning in some sort of recurring role.

In the trailer for the new series, at least, Macht’s only seen in a photograph, establishing that his Harvey Specter used to be buddies with Stephen Amell’s Ted Black, the spinoff’s central character. Where the original Suits took place in New York, Suits LA takes place, duh, Los Angeles, where Ted is a former prosecutor working for a powerful private firm where there is a whole new cast of characters to meet.

They wear suits, they file suits. Suits! Here is the Suits spinoff’s official synopsis:

Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Suits LA premieres Sunday February 23 at 9PM ET on NBC. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

