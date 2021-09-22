Someone’s Job Is Just Keeping Track of ‘Blade Runner’s Continuity

The film industry is filled with niche jobs that help maintain the impressive cinematic universes we see on screen. As it turns out, there are two employees who are hired through Alcon Entertainment to oversee the timeline in the Blade Runner franchise. In a virtual press panel for the Television Critics Association, the higher-ups at Alcon explained that keeping continuity in Blade Runner is critical. But seriously, where do we apply for this job?

Andrew Kosgrove, co-founder and co-CEO of Alcon Entertainment, revealed that two individuals’ main responsibility is to make sure that the continuity of Blade Runner makes sense. “We have two people who work for us at Alcon whose — I wouldn’t say it's their full-time job, (but) it's the majority of their job,” Kosgrove said (via /Film). Details of their day-to-day jobs include “interweaving the different stories and making sure the timelines, the canon, the character motivations are all seamless and have a logic within the canon.”

Up next in the Blade Runner universe is an animated series titled Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The show takes place in 2032, between the events of 1982’s Blade Runner and its 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049. Kosgrove teased that the series will be filled with “little Easter eggs and nuggets of the of the various things occurring in the Blade Runner universe that line up into that timeline.” That's why it’s so essential to have members of the creative team specifically dedicated to getting those details right.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus will follow a young woman who wakes up with no memories and deadly skills. She’s only given a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus flower. The animated series arrives on Adult Swim later this fall.