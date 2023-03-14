‘Blade Runner’ TV Show Moves Forward at Amazon

The future’s so bleak, I gotta wear shades and assorted other moody noir clothes.

It’s time to return once again to the neon-lit, ultra-depressing future of Blade Runner, this time as a TV show on Amazon. Long in development, the series — titled Blade Runner 2099 — will continue the saga of this doomed future of humans and replicants about 50 years after the most recent film, 2018’s Blade Runner 2049.

Executive producer (and Blade Runner director) Ridley Scott and an entire creative team that includes showrunner Silka Luisa have been developing the series for a while, but now comes word that Jeremy Podeswa has come aboard the project as a director. Podeswa is a prolific TV director, whose past projects include Dexter, Boardwalk Empire, American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, and six episodes of Game of Thrones. He recently directed three episodes of the critically acclaimed show Station Eleven.

This is not Blade Runner’s first foray into television. A few years ago, Adult Swim aired Blade Runner: Black Lotus, a 13-episode animated series set in the Blade Runner universe, but following new characters. Scott first teased the existence of this live-action Blade Runner TV project in 2021.

The original Blade Runner followed a detective character played by Harrison Ford as he tracked down rogue “replicants,” artificial beings who were essentially treated as slaves. It was a mystery mixed with science-fiction, filled with weighty themes about the nature of existence. Ridley Scott’s preferred cut of the movie even made it unclear whether Ford’s character was himself one of the replicants he was hired to hunt down.

There’s still no word on a release date for the Blade Runner series, or any casting announcements.

