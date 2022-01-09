Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star, Dies at 65

One of the most popular TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Bob Saget, the star of the ABC sitcom Full House and the original host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, passed away in Florida on Sunday. His death was confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter, who wrote that “deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.” They also noted there were no signs of foul play or drug use. Saget was only 65 years old.

Saget was in Florida performing standup comedy. In fact, he tweeted as recently as late last night about his performance in Jacksonville, writing he “had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—.”

Saget has remained busy as a standup comic but he is best known as the endlessly patient Danny Tanner, the father on the ABC sitcom Full House. The show ran for eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes and Saget appeared on all of them. In recent years, the show — about a widower father of three who recruits two buddies to help him raise his children — was revived on Netflix as Fuller House, with Danny’s daughters now in the spotlight. Saget appeared on that show multiple times as it ran for five more seasons.

While Full House was still on ABC, Saget also became the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, which began as a one-off special, then proved so popular it became a regular series. It’s now been a staple of ABC television over 30 seasons. Saget wound up hosting the show for the first eight years.

After Full House went off the air in 1995, Saget returned to standup — most of it much darker and edgier than his image as the dad on a squeaky clean family sitcom — and he also directed the underrated funny movie Dirty Work, starring Norm Macdonald.

In recent years, Saget played the voice of the older Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, narrating the show from off-camera, supposedly from the future, explaining to Ted’s kids how he met their mom. His other credits include appearances on Entourage, Raising Dad, and The Masked Singer. However you knew Saget, you knew him as a very funny guy, one who has left us far too soon.