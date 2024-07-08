There’s being a fan, and then there’s being a fan for all of eternity.

One funeral home in Arkansas has introduced a Ghostbusters urn — which looks like the group’s famous Ecto-1 vehicle — which can hold a true fan’s ashes in perpetuity. If you’re dead-set on a Ghostbusters-inspired funeral, this could be the way to go.

The director of the funeral parlor, Richard Neal, gave an interview to the local ABC affiliate, KATV, where he talked about how this rather eclectic burial scheme came about...

We were working with a family who were interested in finding something that reflected their loved one’s passion and interest, and they just happened to be a Ghostbusters fanatic. So, we were able to source and locate a very unique Ghostbusters coach, which we are converting into a cremation urn for their memorial.

According to Ghostbusters News, the cremoation urn in question began its life as a “1/6 scale Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ecto-1 by Blitzway, which was then converted for this alternate purpose while “retaining all the lights, sound, and details but with the addition of holding remains.”

Oh good, I’d hate for my urn not to have working lights and sounds. Why even bother with a ceremony at that point?!? (Supposedly the, uh, “remains” are placed inside the model’s hood. That’s certainly better than getting stuffed in the hatchback!)

This picture pretty much sums up the whole concept:

READ MORE: 25 Blu-Rays That Are Still Worth a Shocking Amount of Money

Given the subject matter, I suppose a Ghostbusters-themed funeral is more tonally appropriate for this sort of occasion than, say a My Little Pony-themed funeral. That would just be bizarre. An urn that looked like one of the Ghostbusters’ traps might have made even more sense, though.

In news that is possibly more relevant to still-living Ghostbusters fans, the latest Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is set to debut on Netflix on July 22.