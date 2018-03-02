Well I guess this is one good thing Fifty Shades of Grey has given the world: Mary Steenburgen trying to get Craig T. Nelson to get frisky with her.

Welcome to Book Club , a new comedy hitting theaters this summer featuring four of our best comedy actresses: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Steenburgen. The quartet have a book club and they read Fifty Shades of Grey and ... well ... you know.

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage. Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached. Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through a decades-old divorce. Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. Four lifelong friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

C’mon, that traffic stop Viagra gag is a killer. I need more Craig T. Nelson erectile dysfunction humor in my life. And this whole thing looks delightful. I’m impressed they were able to get the rights to use the actual Fifty Shades of Grey in the movie and not an obvious knockoff like, y’know 100 Nights of Mr. Black. I can’t wait to see what happens when these women read Fifty Shades Freed in the sequel. Book Club opens in theaters on May 18, 2018.