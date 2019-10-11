Jane Fonda Arrested at U.S. Capitol During Climate Protest

Jane Fonda doesn’t start the next season of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie for several months. Inspired by the work of climate activists like Greta Thunberg, she’s moved to Washington D.C. until work on the show resumes, where she plans to protest every single Friday, and probably get arrested.

According to TMZ, so far her plan is working. The 81-year-old two-time Academy Award winner was arrested at the first of these “Fire Drill Fridays” at the U.S. Capitol Building today. The actress was seen getting handcuffed and taken away by police.

Just yesterday, Fonda described her plan for these protests to the Washington Post:

I’m going to take my body, which is kind of famous and popular right now because of the [television] series and I’m going to go to D.C. and I’m going to have a rally every Friday. It’ll be called ‘Fire Drill Friday.’ And we’re going to engage in civil disobedience and we’re going to get arrested every Friday.

Fonda’s political activism has been a part of her public persona for decades. During the 1970s, her protests of the Vietnam War eventually garnered the nickname “Hanoi Jane.” (Fonda also won one of her two Oscars for her role in the Vietnam War drama Coming Home.) She’s been an outspoken supporter of many political causes throughout her career; climate chance is only the latest one. And of course the previous seasons of Grace and Frankie are streaming right now on Netflix.