‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will End After Season 8

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s eighth season has been delayed for a variety of reasons. First, the show scrapped four previously planned episodes because following the death of George Floyd and the subsequent national protests about racial injustice, the creative team felt the best course of action was, in the words of star Terry Crews, “to start over” and “make something that will be truly groundbreaking.” Then the coronavirus caused further delays all across the entertainment industry, as Hollywood struggled to find ways to shoot safely in the midst of a pandemic.

Those issues have had an impact. Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will now not premiere until next fall. In addition, NBC announced that the upcoming season would also be the final one for the show, which premiered on Fox back in 2013. In a statement (via TheWrap), showrunner Dan Goor said of the news:

I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve. When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned ... Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long.

This is technically Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s second conclusion; Fox canceled the show after its fifth season, but the series was quickly revived by NBC following a fan campaign. It doesn’t sound like any amount of fan outcry will change its fate this time, but at least it’s getting to go out on its own terms.