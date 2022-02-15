Chip ’n Dale Return in First ‘Rescue Rangers’ Movie Trailer

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers was a fixture of Disney’s late ’80s and early ’90s programming, with the venerable Disney chipmunks joined by mice Gadget and Monterey Jack and fly Zipper to launch a detective agency that helped people in need. Now, the popular animated series is getting an inevitable revival in the form of a new live-action movie that’s headed to Disney+.

The trailer for the film is here and it suggests it’s less of a reboot of the franchise than a knowing meta-sequel to it, with Chip and Dale — now voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg respectfully, long past their days as television stars and struggling to find happiness decades after Rescue Rangers’ cancelation. Somehow — it’s not clear in the trailer — they then get mixed up in an actual adventure. Take a look:

Well that is not what I expected from a Rescue Rangers movie. But it looks fun; the gag about one getting the CGI surgery is pretty funny. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Sandberg), meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney+ on May 20;

