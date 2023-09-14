‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Sequel Series Coming to Audible

While it may not be the full audiovisual experience, a Buffy the Vampire Slayer audio drama is still way cool. It's been a while since we got any proper new Buffy content, with the original series only running from 1997 to 2003. Even with that ending, there were still tons of character threads and occasional plot holes that could have been addressed to make a more complete story. Hopefully, this sequel audio series, which will be on Audible, does some work to deal with that.

The new series is called Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. It was written by Amber Benson, known for playing Tara in the Buffy TV series. She's partnered with Christopher Golden, who has written a number of novels taking place within the Buffy universe. The voice cast returning from the Buffy TV series includes James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong. Sarah Michelle Gellar is not in the show but there’s a good reason for that: In the series, Spike winds up meeting with a Slayer from a reality where Buffy never existed.

The official synopsis is as follows:

The upcoming scripted audio original picks up 10 years after the events of the final episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Since then, Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by sixteen-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed...a reality where Cordelia Chase is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world...his old flame, Drusilla.

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will premiere on Audible on October 12.