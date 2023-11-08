Eddie Murphy stars in a brand-new holiday comedy on Prime Video, called Candy Cane Lane. The trailer shows strange stop-motion miniatures, absolute chaos, and an evil elf keen on stealing his soul. There also seem to be some really interesting set pieces. The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin, who's best known for films like House Party and Boomerang. He also served as a producer on Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained.

The cast also features a number of pretty well-loved figures, including Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

You can watch the trailer for Candy Cane Lane below:

The official synopsis of the film is as follows:

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

The movie is set to debut on Prime Video on December 1, just in time to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

