Halloween is still two weeks away, but apparently it’s already time to start talking about the holiday season, and the impending onslaught of Christmas movies. First up: Here is Eddie Murphy’s first entry in the durable holiday movie genre. Called Candy Cane Lane, it sees Murphy as a Christmas-obsessed dad who makes a wish that goes totally out of control. (I hate when that happens.)

The film marks a reunion of sorts between Murphy and director Reginald Hudlin, who last collaborated 30 years ago on the movie Boomerang, and the script by Kelly Younger was apparently inspired by his own life growing up on a real-life street named Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. (My guess is the real version involved less out-of-control magic wishes, but I could be wrong.) The film will premiere later this fall on Amazon’s Prime Video.

You can watch the trailer for Candy Cane Lane below:

READ MORE: The Most Popular Christmas Movies Ever

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.

Candy Cane Lane premieres on Prime Video on December 1. I can’t wait until it’s early November and we start discussing Valentine’s Day films!

Get our free mobile app